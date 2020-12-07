A Santa Fe man wanted on a warrant was arrested Friday after fleeing from law enforcement and crashing his vehicle near Santa Cruz, according to court documents.
Miguel Thomas Espinoza Jr. is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and improper use of evidence of registration.
According to a statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Espinoza was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy who saw his vehicle swerving on N.M. 76. The deputy said in the charging document that as she approach the passenger-side window to conduct a welfare check, Espinoza drove off.
Espinoza crashed his vehicle into a tree at the intersection of Deaguero Lane near Santa Cruz, flipping the truck onto the driver's side, deputies said. As an Española police officer approached the vehicle, Espinoza attempted to cover a handgun with his foot, deputies said.
A man in the passenger seat told police he did not know why Espinoza had fled from the deputy. Deputies later found he had an active arrest warrant from New Mexico State Police.
Espinoza also has felony convictions, barring him from possessing a firearm.
Espinoza and his passenger were taken to Presbyterian Española Hospital for treatment, and Espinoza was later booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
