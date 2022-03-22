Santa Fe police arrested a man with a lengthy criminal history early Tuesday morning on multiple felony warrants after a brief standoff at a south-side residence that led to an hourlong road closure.
Tommy Lovato, 31, of Santa Fe was arrested on charges of transferring or receiving a motor vehicle, police said in a news release. He's also facing four felony warrants accusing him of burglary, larceny of over $2,500, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.
According to a news release, an officer was patrolling for suspicious behavior in the 6300 block of Vuelta Real at the Tierra Real Mobile Home Park around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed Lovato sitting in a white Chevrolet truck.
Lovato saw the officer and quickly got out of the vehicle and walked away, grabbing the officer's attention, the release said.
Officers attempted to speak to Lovato, but he ran into a nearby residence and refused to leave, according to the release. Officers checked the truck's license number and learned it had been reported as stolen.
The department's SWAT and crisis negotiations teams were called to the scene to talk to Lovato, and around 9 a.m. he came out of the home and was taken into custody, the release said.
He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
Lovato has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the past few months.
A local auto parts dealer accused him of jumping his fence and making off with close to $9,500 in auto parts late last year.
Lovato was supposed to appear in court on the matter in January, but a criminal summons was returned due to an incorrect address. He was again supposed to appear in court on the matter in March, but failed to appear, court records show.
Lovato also was involved in a drug bust in February at a residence on Arroyo Central. He attempted to flee the operation, by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies and the Albuquerque Police Department's Central Narcotics Unit, but was later caught, according to court records. He was founds with keys for multiple vehicles and a container of methamphetamine, a criminal complaint said.
He's also accused of breaking into a Dollar General on Camino Valle in February.
Lovato also accumulated multiple drug possession and residential burglary charges between 2012 and 2013.
