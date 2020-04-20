A Santa Fe man is asking a judge to annul his marriage, claiming his wife was already married when they met and that she conspired with her husband to deceive him so they could get their hands on his money.
But court records show the plaintiff, Dominic Vigil, has a history of domestic violence and is accused of having battered, choked and threatened the woman he says tricked him.
Vigil, 39, filed a complaint last week in state District Court for damages for civil conspiracy and annulment of marriage. In the complaint, he named the woman he married, Jasmine Petersen, and her husband, Brett Petersen.
Vigil said Jasmine Petersen lied when she told the man she was pregnant with his baby and also sold two of his company's vehicles for $45,000 while she ran his business when he was in jail on a DWI charge in 2019. She gave the money to Brett Petersen, who used the money to buy a new BMW sports car, according to the complaint.
Vigil's complaint also says Jasmine Petersen collected $7,800 in rent from his tenants, removed thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and took or sold $20,000 worth of his personal property.
After he was released from jail on the DWI charge Sept. 25, the pair got married, according to his complaint. But in February, Vigil discovered the woman was already married to Brett Petersen.
"He became very angry and there was an argument between them," the complaint says. "He denies harming or threatening her."
Vigil is asking the court to annul his marriage and award him actual and punitive damages.
Court records show Vigil has an extensive criminal record.
In 2003, after a fight with his children's mother, Vigil, then 22, barricaded himself in their Santa Fe home in with a high-powered rifle for five hours before surrendering to a police SWAT team, according to court records and media reports at the time.
He pleaded guilty to striking the woman as part of a deal that called for him to serve a year on probation and undergo domestic violence counseling. He failed to report for those counseling sessions, according to the court file.
In 2012, Vigil was charged with child abuse after he was accused of striking his 3-year-old child in the face. Court records show he pleaded no contest to child abandonment as part of a plea deal. It's unclear if he served time.
Vigil also was charged with aggravated stalking and violation of a protection order prohibiting domestic violence in June 2017. According to a Rio Rancho police affidavit for an arrest warrant, Vigil was arrested on suspicion of battery on a household member May 18, 2017. His ex-girlfriend Monica Lira called police to report he had violated a restraining order by slashing her tires, according to the affidavit.
Lira also filed a civil complaint against Vigil in June 2017, claiming he "conned" her into using her credit cards to pay $35,000 worth of his personal and business expenses, according to court records. When the relationship ended — due to drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence, according to her complaint — he refused to pay the debts.
Court records show the parties jointly agreed to dismiss the case. Lira said in an interview she agreed to a settlement of $10,000 cash and title to a 22-year-old dump truck she helped Vigil finance.
Vigil was charged with aggravated stalking and unauthorized distribution of sensitive images in September 2017 after Lira reported he had taken a list of her passwords and used it to get into her Instagram account and post nude pictures of her.
He pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated stalking as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to three years' probation in August 2018. Court records show prosecutors petitioned the court to revoke his probation in February on the grounds that he had repeatedly violated his probation.
Vigil is awaiting trial on six counts — five of them felonies — related to accusations he pushed and choked Jasmine Petersen in February and threatened to kill her with a knife.
Vigil said Monday he couldn't comment on the court proceedings except to say: "God is in control. He is basically the judge and he knows the truth of everything, and I'm leaving everything in God's hands."
In an interview Monday, Jasmine Petersen said Vigil knew she had been divorced in May 2019. She said divorce paperwork filed in the Second Judicial District didn't go through for some reason.
There are no court records regarding a divorce process involving the Petersens.
Jasmine Petersen said Vigil fabricated the story about being deceived about her marital status to make her look bad after he was charged with violating his probation.
She said she hoped to reconcile with Vigil and stop the annulment of their marriage but declined to comment further.
Brett Petersen could not be reached for comment. Court records show Brett and Jasmine Petersen were jointly named as respondents in a landlord-tenant dispute in July 2019 in which they were accused of owing rent on an Albuquerque apartment.
The First Judicial District Attorney's Office petitioned the court in March to keep Vigil jailed until trial, saying his long history of domestic violence made him too dangerous to release.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion and ordered Vigil released on electronic monitoring.
