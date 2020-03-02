A Santa Fe man who says he has a mental illness is suing the city of Santa Fe after police handcuffed him and took him to a local hospital for an evaluation, where he alleges he was held for several days against his will and forcibly injected with antipsychotic drugs.
The lawsuit, filed late last month in the state District Court in Santa Fe on behalf of 50-year-old Mark Garcia, stems from a report on the night of Sept. 4, 2018, of a man screaming loudly at a home on Hano Road. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the call, according to a police report, and found Garcia "yelling" and "acting irrationally." An emergency medical responder evaluated Garcia and determined he was a "danger to himself and others around him," the report said.
Garcia told police he would not go to the hospital voluntarily, the report said, so officers put him in handcuffs, placed him a patrol car and took him to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
A Santa Fe Fire Department patient care report for Garcia — provided by his attorney, Daniel Yohalem — said a medical evaluator struggled to interview Garcia because he would "respond to every question with very long and twisted stream of consciousness answers that did not make sense."
Garcia told medical responders he was fine and did not want to go to the hospital, the report said, adding Garcia was in "obvious stress."
He was then held at Christus St. Vincent for four days and involuntarily injected with Haldol, an antipsychotic often used to treat schizophrenia and other mental health disorders, his lawsuit says.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said she could not comment on the pending litigation.
Among other damages, the complaint asks the city to pay for a hospital bill of over $10,000 "for the four days he had to stay there due to the unlawful seizure."
The lawsuit argues there was no cause for police or medical staff to consider Garcia a threat. There was no evidence he was involved in any type of physical or verbal altercation with anyone, including his mother, who lived with him, the suit says, and no indication he had threatened to hurt himself or others.
"At all times plaintiff was respectful, cooperative and not threatening in any manner," the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Garcia continues to fear he may be taken into custody again "simply for speaking in a voice someone finds loud or annoying."
Garcia, a longtime resident of Santa Fe who has held a variety of jobs, has schizophrenia and often responds to voices he hears, the suit says.
The complaint accuses the city of violating Garcia's constitutional rights by falsely arresting and imprisoning him.
It also says the city did not have policies to guide police officers responding to situations involving people with mental illness and asks the court to order the city to provide "appropriate and sufficient" training for officers in handling mental health crises.
Garcia's incident occurred about 14 months after Santa Fe police shot and killed 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teen. Benavidez had broken into an apartment after being evicted from the residence. He injured his social worker with a knife as the man was trying to help police officers remove him from the apartment and then barricaded himself inside.
Two officers fired 17 shots at Benavidez through a window, killing him and ending an hourslong SWAT team standoff.
His family filed a lawsuit against the city over his death, which resulted in a settlement of $400,000.
Yohalem, speaking of Garcia's case, said he hopes the city will initiate programs to "treat citizens with mental illness with respect and understanding rather than with the approach we saw in this case."
