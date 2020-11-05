A 35-year-old Santa Fe man was taken into custody early Thursday morning on multiple charges after he was accused of throwing a knife at his girlfriend's head, beating and threatening to kill her dog and threatening sheriff's deputies at the scene.
According to documents filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, sheriff's deputies received a call shortly before midnight from a woman who said her boyfriend, Jonathan Wegrzyn, had arrived at her home under the influence of alcohol and began beating her dog.
The woman told deputies Wegrzyn held a knife to her dog's neck and threatened to kill it, and then threw the knife toward her head, striking the wall behind her. She left her home shortly after the incident and notified law enforcement, she said.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when the dog leapt onto Wegrzyn as he entered the home, causing him to spill his bottle of Jack Daniel's, which sparked his anger.
When deputies arrived at the home on Caminito de Piñon, off Old Las Vegas Highway, Wegrzyn came out the front door armed with a large knife, the complaint said. He refused to follow deputies' commands to drop the knife and then threatened to kill one deputy and throw the knife at another, according to the complaint.
Deputies said he finally threw the knife at the ground in front of a deputy and then pulled a second knife out of his back pocket.
At one point, the complaint said, Wegrzyn warned that he had shotgun in the home and went inside. He returned, instead, with a "large axe" and began approaching deputies.
After ordering him to stop several times, the complaint said, a deputy struck Wegrzyn with a Taser.
But the device was ineffective because one of the prongs became stuck in Wegrzyn's hoodie.
He was struck by a Taser a second time, which caused him to drop his ax and pocket knife as he fell to the ground.
Deputies called emergency medical responders to the scene to remove the Taser probes, and Wegrzyn was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe for an examination.
After he was cleared by medical staff, Wegrzyn was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on one count of felony aggravated assault against a household member, three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
