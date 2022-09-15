Jeremiah Mayer

A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after being accused of strangling an elderly family member the day before.

Jeremiah Mayer, 40, has been charged with aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies was dispatched to a residence on Yucca Way on Wednesday afternoon when a 71-year-old woman called to report she had been strangled by a family member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. When a deputy arrived, the victim told law enforcement Mayer had two “meltdowns” Wednesday, including the physical altercation.

