Jeremiah Mayer

A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after being accused of strangling an elderly family member the day before.

Jeremiah Mayer, 40, has been charged with aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies was dispatched to a residence on Yucca Way on Wednesday afternoon when a 71-year-old woman called to report she had been strangled by a family member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. When a deputy arrived, the victim told law enforcement Mayer had two "meltdowns" Wednesday, including the physical altercation. According to the affidavit, the deputy observed the woman to be frail and stated she was in a wheelchair and could not move her legs. 

