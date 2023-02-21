A Santa Fe man is accused of breaking into his parents' home and stealing his father's tools on Sunday and threatening his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint days earlier.
Jeffrey Lisk, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member and aggravated burglary, according to online court records. Lisk, who had not been arrested as of Tuesday, also faces revocation of his probation in a separate criminal case.
Police were dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to a home on Corte del Beccero in southeastern Santa Fe after Lisk's ex-girlfriend, who lives on the property, reported the break-in, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The woman told a 911 dispatcher that Lisk, the homeowners' son, "has been on the run and he cut off his ankle monitor," the affidavit says. When officers arrived, she said Lisk and his friends had taken his father's tools from a shed.
She was in her bedroom when she heard someone breaking in, the woman told police. She rushed toward the noise and found herself face to face with Lisk, who held a small black gun and ordered her to go down the road to meet his friend, who needed help jumping his car battery.
Officers asked if he pointed the gun at her, but she said she couldn't remember.
"I was going to do whatever he told me so I wouldn't die," the woman said, according to the affidavit.
She left the home in a van, she told police, but since "nothing Jeffrey was telling her made sense," she turned around in a nearby cul-de-sac and went back toward the house. She then saw Lisk and his friends drive a truck through the residence's back gate, the affidavit says.
The woman said she saw the group load up the truck with Lisk's father's tools. They also had disabled the home's security passcodes, she said, adding she believed Lisk had been "casing the home."
Lisk's parents were out of town at the time of the burglary. They returned a few hours later and told police the gate repairs would cost about $1,000, according to the affidavit. They were unable to immediately provide a list of stolen property.
In a call with police Monday, Lisk's ex-girlfriend spoke about a situation she said had occurred a few days earlier.
"[The woman] stated Jeffrey had a note for his kids and wanted her to give it to them," the affidavit states. "[She] stated he sweet talked her so she went to go see him."
When she met with Lisk, he instead asked her to go on the run with him and leave their kids behind, she said. Lisk pushed the barrel of a gun against her cheek until she complied, according to the affidavit.
The woman stayed with Lisk for two days until she got an opportunity to leave, she said. She told officers she took his gun and ran away after he had fallen asleep, according to the affidavit.
Online court records show Lisk faced a slew of criminal charges in March 2021 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court stemming from a Feb. 24, 2021, incident in which he was accused of beating a woman who owed him $120. Most of the charges were dismissed in the First Judicial District Court as part of a plea agreement in May 2021.
However, online court records show Lisk faces several probation violations since taking the plea deal. A petition to revoke his probation was filed Feb. 8.