Jeffrey Lisk

A Santa Fe man is accused of breaking into his parents' home and stealing his father's tools on Sunday and threatening his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint days earlier.

Jeffrey Lisk, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member and aggravated burglary, according to online court records. Lisk, who had not been arrested as of Tuesday, also faces revocation of his probation in a separate criminal case.

Police were dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to a home on Corte del Beccero in southeastern Santa Fe after Lisk's ex-girlfriend, who lives on the property, reported the break-in, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.