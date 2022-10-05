AnthonyGMontoya.png

Anthony G. Montoya

A 39-year-old Santa Fe man was arrested after he tried to meet someone who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex, police said Wednesday.

Anthony G. Montoya is being charged with four counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device — one a third-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony — and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Montoya was being held in the Santa Fe County jail with no bond as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records. A pretrial services' public safety assessment filed Wednesday says Montoya has no prior offenses and is a low flight risk and recommends he be released on his own recognizance pretrial.

