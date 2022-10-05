A 39-year-old Santa Fe man was arrested after he tried to meet someone who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex, police said Wednesday.
Anthony G. Montoya is being charged with four counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device — one a third-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony — and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
Montoya was being held in the Santa Fe County jail with no bond as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records. A pretrial services' public safety assessment filed Wednesday says Montoya has no prior offenses and is a low flight risk and recommends he be released on his own recognizance pretrial.
Detectives from the Santa Fe Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Montoya after a weekslong investigation, police said in a news release.
Police said detectives posed as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya, who engaged them in sexually explicit conversations. Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning when, police said, he arrived at a park to engage in sexual conduct with the girl.
The case was brought as part of the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force's mission. More than 90 federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies are associated with the task force, which is funded by a federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant administered by the state Attorney General's Office.
Law enforcement ask anyone with information related to suspected child predators to contact a federal or local law enforcement agency, make an anonymous report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, missingkids.org/cybertipline, or call 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).
Police said the case is under investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.