A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sending a sexually explicit video of himself to a teen girl.
Bennie Lovato, 37, is accused of sending the video in January to a girl he knows. Santa Fe County jail records show he was booked around noon Thursday and is being held without bond.
In April, a family friend who had spoken with the girl's mother about the incident reported it to the state Children, Youth and Families Department, a Santa Fe police report said.
Officer Jairo de Paz interviewed the girl and her mother, he wrote in his report. The mother told him Lovato had sent the video to her daughter's phone, but that it "was meant for her." She forwarded it to her own phone and deleted it before her daughter could see it, the mother said.
But Detective Ian Freeman, who conducted a follow-up investigation into the case, wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit that Lovato, the girl and her mother were not separated when they were interviewed.
"This greatly hinders the ability for [the youth] to safely disclose truthful information that could be damaging to others in the same room," Freeman wrote.
In a safe house interview, the affidavit says, the girl told investigators her mother had lied to police, and that she had her phone when Lovato sent the video.
