A Santa Fe man has been charged with multiple counts of rape and attempted rape of a child following allegations he sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over the last four years.
Alejandro A. Garcia, 49, is accused of raping the girl, a friend's relative, three times and attempting to rape her once in the last two months. The charges are second-degree felonies because the girl was over 13 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Garcia also is accused of attempting to rape the girl in 2016. That charge is a first-degree felony because the girl was under 13 at the time.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court alleges Garcia often would wait until his friend, who is the girl's primary caregiver, and other family members were out of the home before assaulting her.
Garcia's first charge of attempted rape is connected to an allegation of an assault around Jan. 1, 2016, the affidavit says, when Garcia is accused of pulling down the girl's pants while her caregiver was at work.
According to the affidavit, the girl said Garcia also touched her legs and chest about a year earlier, but he is not charged with any crimes related to those incidents.
After the attempted rape in 2016, the abuse stopped for about two years because there were more people living at the home with her, the girl told police, according to the affidavit.
Garcia did not live in the home but would visit his friend there and sometimes provide child care if no one else was available, the affidavit says.
The assaults began again this year, the girl told police. She accused Garcia of raping her three times over a 16-day period in January and February and attempting to rape her once at the end of February.
Garcia was booked Friday into the Santa Fe County jail.
Online court records show this is the first time Garcia has been charged with a sex crime. In 2005, he was charged with aggravated DWI, but the case was dismissed. He was charged again with aggravated drunken driving in 2007 and pleaded guilty as part of deal that, according to court records, did not require him to serve a jail sentence.
