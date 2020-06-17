A Santa Fe man has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion that he raped a teenage girl earlier this month.
Jonathon Marquez, 32, is accused of following the 17-year-old girl who was visiting his home off Airport Road outside June 12 and forcibly kissing, grabbing and throwing her to the ground before raping her, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The girl told investigators Marquez held his hand over her mouth and told her not to tell anyone what he did, the complaint states. A sexual assault nurse examiner noted the girl had cuts and bruises on different areas of her body.
The girl told police she had gone with her sister to her friend's house before the incident occurred, according to the complaint. Marquez is the friend's husband. While they were hanging out, Marquez gave the girl alcohol, and when she went outside to get some fresh air, he followed her to smoke a cigar, the complaint states.
After the assault, the complaint states, the girl fled from the area and a friend picked her up. Although she did not want to call police, the friend told the girl's parents what happened and they called 911.
In addition to the two rape charges, Marquez also faces one count each of criminal sexual contact with a minor, intimidation of a witness, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.
The District Attorney's Office filed a motion Tuesday for Marquez's pretrial detention. His hearing is scheduled for Monday in District Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.