A Santa Fe man was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl Tuesday after she reported the alleged attack to her mother and aunt.
Jose Orona-Silva, 34, was charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual penetration and possession of a firearm, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Santa Fe County deputies went to the home after the aunt called law enforcement reporting the girl had disclosed she had been raped, the statement said. When they spoke with the girl, she said Orona-Silva, who lived in the household, had entered her bedroom and assaulted her that morning.
The girl's mother also told deputies Orona-Silva had forced her to have sex numerous times in the last four years and as recently as the previous day, the statement said.
In the home, deputies found a 9 mm handgun that belongs to Orona-Silva. He has a third-degree felony conviction from Austin, Texas, according to the statement.
He was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
