A Santa Fe man faces counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child and producing child pornography after he was accused of making a video of himself raping a 12-year-old girl.
Along with a count of first-degree child rape, the District Attorney's Office has charged Humberto Perez-Munoz, 20, with criminal sexual contact with a child and manufacturing a visual medium of sexual exploitation of a child, court records show.
Perez-Munoz is accused of befriending the girl and raping her at his home. He took cellphone video of the incident and shared it on social media, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The girl told Santa Fe police she had met Perez-Munoz while hanging out with her brother, and he began sending her messages on Snapchat. They met several times, the affidavit says.
The last time she saw him — in August or September, the girl said — he took her back to his house and raped her despite her attempts to push him off, the affidavit says.
The girl told police she didn't see Perez-Munoz again, but later learned from her brother he had posted a cellphone video on Snapchat, a social media platform in which posts disappear within 24 hours.
The girl's brother told their mother, who confronted the girl, the report says. The girl at first denied it was her in the video but later told a therapist what had happened, according to the affidavit.
Several juveniles told investigators they had seen the video on Snapchat.
Perez-Munoz was arrested at his job at Taco Bell in late October, according to court records. He's since been released on electronic monitoring to await his trial.
His attorney did not respond to a call seeking comment Friday.
