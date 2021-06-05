Santa Fe police on Friday arrested 29-year-old Melvin Corado Medina and charged him with sexual exploitation of children.
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit and New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip that Medina had pornographic images of children on his electronic devices, according to a news release.
After police executed a search warrant, Medina confessed to uploading and viewing the pornographic images and was booked into the Santa Fe County jail, according to the release.
Police urged anyone with information about the investigation to call Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.
