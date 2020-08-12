A Santa Fe man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping for driving a woman across state lines after threatening to shoot her and her 13-year-old son.
Luis Enrique Torres-Aguirre, 35, also faces one charge each of aggravated battery on a household member, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and interference of communication in connection to the Aug. 4 incident, according to an affidavit of arrest warrant filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Torres-Aguirre is accused of driving the woman to Dallas, where she escaped, according to the affidavit. Police arrested him Sunday in Dothan, Ala., according to court documents.
On Aug. 4, according to the affidavit written by Santa Fe police Detective Jill Feaster, Torres-Aguirre called the woman and told her he had locked his key in his vehicle and asked her to bring the spare. The two had dated but broke up in July, the affidavit states.
When the woman arrived, Torres-Aguirre told her to move and that he was going to drive the car, according to the affidavit. It also says she complied out of fear because of previous instances of alleged domestic violence by Torres-Aguirre.
Torres-Aguirre then drove the woman around Santa Fe to several locations, which he said he knew about due to her phone's location. He accused her of having sex with people at the different places, according to the affidavit.
When the woman denied the allegations, he began hitting her with his fist, causing bruises on her face and arms, the affidavit states. The woman told Torres-Aguirre she needed to bring food to her son, and the two went to purchase burgers before returning to the woman's home.
When she attempted to go inside, according to the affidavit, he pulled up his shirt to expose the gun in his waistband and told her, "If you don't come with me, there will be consequences." He then threatened to shoot her, her son and then himself if she did not comply.
Torres-Aguirre then drove the woman, whose son was left at her home in Santa Fe, overnight to Dallas, where the woman saw her opportunity to escape, according to the affidavit.
Attempts to reach the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday for details about the woman's escape were unsuccessful.
