A Santa Fe man was charged with fraud and contracting without a license after being accused of taking nearly $8,000 from a woman but not completing the job.
It is the third time Max Rodriguez, 42, has been charged with fraud and the second time he has been charged with contracting without a license, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Rodriguez is scheduled to appear June 9 in Magistrate Court on the latest charges.
The criminal complaint says a woman in her 70s hired Rodriguez to replace her roof and signed a $8,543 contract with his company in April 2019. The contract required the woman to pay a $5,696 deposit. She was to pay Rodriguez the remaining balance when he finished the work, according to the complaint.
The woman gave Rodriguez the deposit in June and expected him to begin the job a few days later, but Rodriguez made excuses and only did a minimal amount of work, the complaint states.
About another week passed and Rodriguez told the woman he needed more money. He also said he had been in a motorcycle accident, and she gave him a second check for $2,000, the complaint states.
The woman saw Rodriguez driving his motorcycle through town, and contacted him again to ask when he would complete the job. He told her he had broken ribs and a doctor told him not to work for a while, the complaint states.
She was not able to reach Rodriguez again.
Attempts on Tuesday to reach Rodriguez at several phone numbers listed for him were unsuccessful.
New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger said Tuesday that Rodriguez has never been a licensed contractor in the state and was only issued a handyman's certificate, which is expired.
A handyman's certificate allows a person only to make minor repairs, such as repairing broken windows or stairs. It does not allow for structural work, including roof construction or stucco repair, according to the department's website.
In 2019, Rodriguez was charged with embezzlement of a vehicle, fraud and two counts of working as a contractor without a license.
According to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed in Magistrate Court in May 2019, Rodriguez is accused of signing a $12,500 contract with a Santa Fe couple to build a wall and some gates on their property. The work was never completed, the affidavit states.
According to court records, jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin in June.
“There are two sides to every story," said Jasmine Solomon, Rodriguez's public defender in this case. "Mr. Rodriguez is presumed innocent and intends to prove so at trial.”
Two other people filed civil complaints in state District Court against Rodriguez in 2018. Robert Fresquez, 74, and his sister-in-law, Ruth Gutierrez, 67, said their complaints went nowhere because the person they hired to serve Rodriguez with the lawsuits was never able to find him.
In an unrelated case, Rodriguez also was indicted by a grand jury in 2013 of fraud, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea deal in 2014.
He was convicted of an attempt to commit fraud, a misdemeanor charge, and sentenced to 364 days of supervised probation and ordered to pay his victim $3,000, court records show.
