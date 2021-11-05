A Santa Fe man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $30,000 worth of communications equipment from the Pajarito Tower Repeater in Los Alamos County.
A statement of probable cause filed this week in Los Alamos County Magistrate Court says Lloyd Neel Storr, 77, faces charges of burglary, larceny of less than $2,500 and larceny of more than $20,000. He also could be charged with communications interference.
The statement says police were called to investigate after a radio communications system crashed Oct. 21 for Atomic City Transit, the county's bus service.
Los Alamos Emergency Management Cmdr. Beverly Simpson told officers she had sent an emergency management specialist and a technician to the Pajarito Tower Repeater, on the road to the Pajarito Mountain Ski Area, to determine what had caused the crash, and they found several pieces of equipment missing. One electrical device valued at $800 belongs to the county, the statement says, while several devices, valued at $30,000, belong to the North Central Regional Transit District, which operates the Blue Bus system.
Simpson said Storr, a former service technician, was the last person who had signed in and out of tower.
Los Alamos police Sgt. Ben Irving wrote in the statement he met at the ski lodge with Storr, who said he was a contractor for a communications firm and had learned the transit district was getting a new system to the replace the one in the tower, so "he thought he would take it and give it back to them."
Storr said he had taken the county's device, an uninterruptible power supply unit, to fix it, according to the statement.
The items were all recovered from his truck.
Irving confirmed Storr was not contracted to work for the transit district and not been contracted to work with the county since 2017, he wrote in the statement, adding he confiscated the former technician's key to the tower shed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.