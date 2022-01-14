A Santa Fe man faces burglary charges after he was accused of attempting to break into a home south of the city Wednesday morning while family members were inside.
Edgar Herrera, 30, was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property and assault in response to an attempted break-in at a home on Las Estrellas, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
A woman called 911 around 8 a.m. and said she was hiding in the bathroom with her two children while someone was rummaging in the garage. Her boyfriend, who owned the home, was on his way back to the residence, the affidavit said.
When Santa Fe County deputies arrived, they found three men attempting to detain an individual later identified as Herrera.
The homeowner told investigators that when he arrived to help his girlfriend, he saw a man in the property's casita with the entry window smashed. Deputies saw the door into the home's garage had been broken as well.
Investigators also found a trash bag outside the casita filled with the homeowner's tools and food from a freezer kept in the garage, the affidavit said. Herrera was accused of attempting to steal more than $1,000 worth of items from the home.
Herrera told deputies he was at the home to "get his property" from the residence, the statement said. But the homeowner confirmed all of the items taken belonged to him. Herrera was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
