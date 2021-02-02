A Santa Fe man accused of fatally shooting his friend during a night of drinking last month was released from jail Tuesday and placed on house arrest after his attorney argued he had fired the shot accidentally.
Edwin Anaya, 33, is accused of killing Peter Gurule, 40, his friend and distant cousin, in the early hours of Jan. 18 at Gurule's home on Rancho Siringo Road.
Anaya has been charged with first-degree murder.
Assistant District Attorney Nicole Manning argued during a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday that Anaya was a danger to the community and should be held without bond until trial.
But state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered him released to the custody of his father.
Ellington said the state hadn't met its burden of proving that no conditions of release would protect the community from Anaya, who has no criminal history.
During the hearing, defense attorney Dan Cron told the court Anaya's gun had discharged during a struggle after Gurule tried to sexually assault Anaya and refused to let him leave the home.
Santa Fe police arrested Anaya nearby after he called 911, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers arrived in the neighborhood, a bloodied and bruised Anaya — who was wearing only boxer shorts, socks and a jacket — told them he'd killed a man because he was trying to get away from him and "he wouldn't let me," the complaint said.
Officers found Gurule's body lying in the open doorway of his home with a fatal gunshot wound to his torso.
According to Cron's motion, Gurule and Anaya planned to go shooting Jan. 18 — which is why Anaya had a gun.
Cron wrote that after the men partied for a while, Anaya nodded off on the couch but awoke to find Gurule rubbing his crotch in Anaya's face. Gurule then attempted to assault Anaya, which caused him to try to flee, the motion says.
Cron said Gurule wouldn't let Anaya leave, and a struggle ensued during which Anaya sustained a broken nose, in addition to other injuries.
"At the end of the struggle at the front door, after the decedent had beat Mr. Anaya and inflicted the numerous injuries … Mr. Anaya's firearm discharged," Cron wrote in his motion.
Cron added there is strong evidence Anaya's actions were "justified under the legal concepts of self-defense and justifiable homicide."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.