A 37-year-old Santa Fe man was hospitalized early Monday morning after accidentally shooting himself, Santa Fe police said in a news release.
The statement provided few details but said officers responded to a report around 7:20 a.m. of an incident in the 6100 block of Monte Verde Place, where they found the wounded man.
According to Deputy Chief Paul Joye, the man shot himself in the right thigh while he was in a car outside a residence in the neighborhood. A neighbor noticed the man lying on the ground and called 911.
Officers placed two tourniquets on the man, who was later taken to a local hospital.
The Santa Fe Police Department did not release the man's identity.
