A man in his 20s was hospitalized early Friday morning after accidentally shooting himself in Santa Fe.
Two men, near the 1300 block of Rufina Circle, were playing with a gun they believed was unloaded when it discharged, striking one of the men in the arm and face, Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Padilla said no charges will be filed.
No, it discharged for a pretty well known reason. The gun they were "playing with" was loaded. Nice try for the Darwin Award, guys, but I am glad you both lived.
If our legislative leadership and organizations like Moms, Everytown, and NMTPGV really were interested in "gun safety", we would introduce a bill providing free, one-time, safety training for new gun owners. I think a three hour class would do. May well pay for itself in reduced public expenditures to the ER or the Greybar Hotel.
On the other hand, if you are "playing with" a gun, it may well be you are beyond hope.
