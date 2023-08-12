An unregistered Santa Fe investment adviser dubbed a “mini-Madoff” is awaiting sentencing after entering into a plea agreement on securities and wire fraud charges in a 20-year scheme that resulted in the loss of some $5 million for 27 investors.
Douglas Lien, 82, entered a guilty plea to one count of securities fraud and four counts of wire fraud. He faces a potential prison term of no more than 20 years, but the agreement recommends no more than four years of imprisonment, citing Lien’s “age, medical issues and physical condition.”
The plea agreement was reached Aug 3. A sentencing date has not been set. A judge can accept or reject the plea agreement.
“We will just have to see,” Lien said Thursday in an interview. “A plea agreement seems to be the best instead of a trial. It’s just the best thing to do in these circumstances.”
Restitution payments will be determined at the time of sentencing. A previous U.S. District Court consent order in 2021 ordered Lien to pay $10.4 million — half in restitution to victims, half in penalties — but Lien has made no payments.
“Many restrictions in the consent order get in the way of making that kind of money,” Lien said.
Santa Fe resident Randa Phillips, 73, invested $239,000 with Lien in 2004-05. She’s withdrawn money over the years but claims Lien still owes her $62,633.
“That would be a miracle to get back anything,” Phillips said. “He’s hidden it pretty well. I’ve had to sell my house because I have very little money in savings. I’m staying in a very small room in a house.”
Phillips said she wasn’t impressed by the plea agreement.
“He’s thrown himself on the mercy of the court, hoping he would get a lenient sentence,” said Phillips, who said she’s been disabled since age 39.
The 2021 consent agreement prohibited Lien from making any commodity futures transactions on behalf of any person. The state of New Mexico prohibited him from providing investment advice in the state, committing investment fraud here or soliciting or accepting funds to invest on behalf of someone else.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission in a news release announcing the 2021 consent order “cautions that orders requiring repayment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost because the wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets.”
“I would like to pay back the investors,” Lien said. “Just now, I am recovering from a broken hip and I need a knee replacement. I was walking my dog and a kid riding a bike came up behind me and hit me. When I get both in place [hip and knee], I can focus more on restitution.”
Lien admitted in his plea agreement that from 2000 to 2020 he “devised and executed a scheme to defraud investors by means of false and fraudulent promises, pretensions and representations regarding an opportunity to invest in and trade commodities futures.”
He engaged in a Ponzi scheme — paying off early investors with money from subsequent investors without investing the money.
He also kept money “for my own personal expenses and expenditures.”
Lien is likened to Bernie Madoff, the infamous financier who died in prison in 2021 after spending a dozen years behind bars for swindling investors out of an estimated $17.5 billion in an elaborate Ponzi scheme.
The specific counts Lien pleaded guilty to were securities fraud by employing “manipulative and deceptive devices and contrivances in connection with the sale of securities.”
There were also four counts of wire fraud involving four investors in which he “instructed investors to transfer funds to me by wire and I in turn made disbursements and lulling payments to investors by wire,” Lien said in court documents.
Court records show since at least 2000 Lien took in $14.2 million from 45 investors.
Eighteen early investors made money with Lien, but the other 27 are owed