An unregistered Santa Fe investment adviser dubbed a “mini-Madoff” is awaiting sentencing after entering into a plea agreement on securities and wire fraud charges in a 20-year scheme that resulted in the loss of some $5 million for 27 investors.

Douglas Lien, 82, entered a guilty plea to one count of securities fraud and four counts of wire fraud. He faces a potential prison term of no more than 20 years, but the agreement recommends no more than four years of imprisonment, citing Lien’s “age, medical issues and physical condition.”

The plea agreement was reached Aug 3. A sentencing date has not been set. A judge can accept or reject the plea agreement.

