A 41-year-old Santa Fe man died Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle going around a turn in Nambé, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
Simon Trujillo was traveling west on County Road 106 at a high rate of speed when "he failed to negotiate a slight right-hand bend in the roadway and hit a dirt berm that sent his motorcycle flying," sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos said Monday.
A passerby came across the one-vehicle crash and called 911, Ríos said. Medics and deputies were dispatched around 12:15 p.m.
Ríos said Trujillo suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It does appear alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the fatality," Ríos said. "We will be waiting on the results of the [state Office of the Medical Investigator] report."
Trujillo had been returning from a family gathering, Ríos said, but he had no further information because a report on the crash was not yet complete.
A man with the same name, birth month and year as Trujillo was cited for speeding in 2010 and charged with DWI in 2011, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records.
Attempts to reach Trujillo's family were unsuccessful Monday.
