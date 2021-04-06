Police identified the man shot and killed Monday at the South Capitol Rail Runner station as 24-year-old David Hernandez of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Anthony Tapia said Hernandez was one of two people shot at the station at about 3:45 p.m. Hernandez was killed at the scene, while the other victim was transported to an area hospital.
Tapia said the second victim is a 38-year-old man who is in critical condition. His identity has not been released.
The death is at least the city's fifth homicide in the first four months of 2021.
Santa Fe police continue to hunt for suspects in the shooting.
Jesus Antonio Laetz-Marin said he heard one gunshot followed by four others while working with his construction crew off Alta Vista Road, just a few steps from the Rail Runner platform where Hernandez died. Marin works with for a construction company doing work nearby.
"When that happened, we were talking about the job, but then we saw the cops coming in and go to the other side," he said. "That's when we saw the two people who looked like they were dead and I told my guys 'Let's get out of here.'"
Police are looking for a gray or light-colored four-door sedan. Tapia said the occupants of the vehicle may have seen what happened.
A spokeswoman for the Rail Runner said there were no trains at the South Capitol station at the time of the shooting. The closest train was located at the Santa Fe Depot.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
