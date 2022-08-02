When George Anaya Jr. took the bench at Santa Fe Magistrate Court at the age of 22, record-keeping was still primitive by modern standards.
“Our court management system consisted of 4-by-8-inch index cards, NCR paper and carbon paper,” Anaya said in a news release announcing his retirement at the end of the month. “We worked hard to bring automation to the court and develop it into the state-of-the-art system we have today.”
Anaya, 58, is stepping down five months before the end of his term after 30 years in Magistrate Court, where thousands of small claims and misdemeanor cases — including DWI and domestic violence — are heard. After he was elected in 1986, he served two terms, then lost reelection in 1994.
But he returned to the bench in 2000 and has remained there for more than two decades. He did not run for reelection this year.
“I’m maxed out on my retirement and I have family matters to tend to,” Anaya wrote in a text message Tuesday. “I feel it’s time.”
Anaya, recognized by the Hispanic Bar Association in 1988 as the “youngest Hispanic trial judge in the nation,” has witnessed many changes to the court process through the years, and some he brought about himself.
“I was the first magistrate court in the state to implement mediation for civil cases,” he said in a telephone interview. “When I returned to the bench in 2000, mediation was established as a normal part of the process statewide.”
Anaya also witnessed the rise of specialty courts, including Drug Court, which focuses on defendants whose crimes stem from addiction.
“I never thought the process of jail is the answer for everything,” he said. “To me, the treatment courts are very advantageous.
“All the participants bond with each other and help each other out,” Anaya added. “They root for each other and encourage each other to maintain sobriety ... not only do they want to succeed, they want to see each other succeed.”
But Anaya said the substance abuse problem has “definitely grown” during his judicial career. He said he has seen an uptick in shoplifting, people being ticketed for driving 100 mph or more and women committing crimes, including domestic violence.
“DWI seems to have gone down a little bit,” he said. “But it’s obviously still a problem.”
Anaya recalled some cases he heard had a flavor of the absurd.
He said one woman sued a store, claiming she was embarrassed by an alarm sounding when she was leaving because a clerk had forgotten to remove an anti-theft device from her purchase.
Other cases kept him up at night.
One, he said, involved a drunken driver who crashed after heading the wrong way on Interstate 25. Another car slowed down to see if everyone was OK, “and someone hit them and killed a very young child,” Anaya said.
“What was the hardest about it was the prosecution really just wanted to give her [the wrong-way driver] the max,” Anaya said. “It was a DWI but it was her first, and she’d never been in trouble before and she didn’t cause the fatality.
“That was hard to wrestle with ... my own kids were very young at the time, and you struggle with the emotion.”
Anaya — who was censured by the state Supreme Court earlier this year for ordering a defendant be released from jail on the weekend after receiving a call from the woman’s father — was born and raised in Santa Fe. He said he was inspired to run for office as a young man after seeing an 18-year-old elected probate judge in Belen.
He said being a native son did sometimes put him in a difficult position.
“You had to try to be as careful as you can. … It’s hard in a community like this,” Anaya said. “There are times you just have to not answer the phone and let them leave a message … because you just don’t want to open that door.”
His favorite part of the job? Anaya said it was engaging with students on the topic of drunken driving via a Court to School program.
“A lot of these high school students don’t realize … if you’re already 18, you’re not going to juvenile [detention]. You are going straight to jail,” Anaya said. “Letting these kids know the reality and see the devastation they could cause not only to other families but to their own families, and seeing defendants put themselves out there and share their experiences, was very fulfilling.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint Anaya’s successor until January, when the winner in November’s general election officially takes office.
Assistant District Attorney Dev Atma Khalsa — the victor in the Democratic primary — is unopposed.
Anaya offers this advice to his successor: “You are dealing with people from all walks of life, and some you are going to be dealing with in their darkest hour. … Remember they are human beings and to treat them with respect. To me, that’s the most important thing. They are people just like you. They come from families just like any of us.”
Aug. 31 is slated to be Anaya’s last day. After that, he said he plans to “just go enjoy life.”
He’ll be playing guitar in his family’s band — Los Anayas de Santa Fe — for the Fiesta de Santa Fe and at the New Mexico State Fair.
After a career in such a “serious” position, Anaya said he’s ready for a change.
“I want to go out and have a little fun,” he said. “And no stress.”