When George Anaya Jr. took the bench at Santa Fe Magistrate Court at the age of 22, record-keeping was still primitive by modern standards.

“Our court management system consisted of 4-by-8-inch index cards, NCR paper and carbon paper,” Anaya said in a news release announcing his retirement at the end of the month. “We worked hard to bring automation to the court and develop it into the state-of-the-art system we have today.”

Anaya, 58, is stepping down five months before the end of his term after 30 years in Magistrate Court, where thousands of small claims and misdemeanor cases — including DWI and domestic violence — are heard. After he was elected in 1986, he served two terms, then lost reelection in 1994.

