The city of Santa Fe is looking for individuals interested in helping to steer its process of addressing public monuments and art across the city.
Santa Fe residents can apply to be part of a team of facilitators who would work under the nonprofit Artful Life, the project leader for the city's Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process. The Albuquerque-based group was awarded the contract to lead the CHART process in July.
Facilitators will work from Sept. 1 through May 2022 and will be paid $20 to $30 an hour for up to 10 hours of work per week. According to a news release, schedules are flexible, and both youth and adults are encouraged to apply. Training will be provided.
The city created CHART in the wake of heated debate in summer 2020 about the purpose and role of monuments and public art.
In Santa Fe, the debate turned physical after a group of Indigenous protesters and allies toppled the Soldiers Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2020.
To access information and application forms, visit the CHART Santa Fe website at chartsantafe.com.
Anyone with questions can email info@artful-life.org or call 505-603-0866. Individuals can also apply via telephone through that number.
To request an application form, send a letter to Artful Life at P.O. Box 28446, Santa Fe, NM 87592.
Applications in Spanish are available on the website and by request; applications in other languages also are available on request.
