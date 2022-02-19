The baseline minimum pay for all employees in Santa Fe and the surrounding county will increase to $12.95 from $12.32 an hour on March 1.
The rise in the living wage is a result of a 5.11 percent increase over 12 months in the consumer price index for the Western region, according to the release issued Saturday by the city.
The city’s 2004 living wage ordinance required annual increases starting in 2009, based on the consumer price index for the Western region for urban wage earners and clerical workers. Santa Fe County enacted a similar ordinance in 2014. Neither the city nor the county has amended those ordinances since.
From 2004-12, Santa Fe had the highest or second-highest minimum wage in the country after becoming the first U.S. city to enact a higher rate than the state’s wage. Since 2012, it has fallen behind as its wage increases have lagged behind much larger ones seen in other cities.
Employees who work for the city earn a minimum of $15 an hour. As detailed in an October story in The New Mexican, more than 40 businesses in Santa Fe also pay at least $15 an hour, citing improved employee loyalty and less required training, among other benefits.
The living wage in Santa Fe County and the city rose to $12.10 in 2020; $11.80 in 2019; $11.40 in 2018; and $11.09 in 2017.
New Mexico's minimum wage is $10.50 an hour, which is set to rise to $12 on Jan. 1, 2023. That increase is a result of 2019 legislation that raised the minimum wage in New Mexico for the first time since 2009.
