Get ready to welcome the new year with some fresh snow.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say two storm systems moving into New Mexico this week could meld into one, bringing rain and probably snow by New Year's Eve.
"The prospects for snow look good for Friday night into Saturday," forecaster Clay Anderson said at a Monday news briefing.
It's too soon to predict how much snow might hit the city, he said, but "if I lived in Santa Fe, I'd be getting a little bit excited about it."
Santa Feans were even expected to wake up to a dusting Tuesday morning. The first of the two storm systems, which moved into the region Monday, could bring precipitation, including up to an inch of snow in the City Different.
It follows a storm that brought almost an inch of rain to the city late last week and dumped snow on the mountain regions and areas farther north, with Chama reporting 5 inches and Taos reporting 6 inches.
Monday's storm front is likely to collide with one moving into New Mexico later this week, Anderson and meteorologist Daniel Porter said.
This "double barrel" system, Porter said, initially will bring rain before temperatures drop and snow forms.
But the system likely will move quickly to the east, which could "limit amounts of snowfall totals," he said.
Temperatures in the city will plummet as the storms roll in. Santa Feans should brace for the mid-30s to low 40s through Thursday, and freezing temperatures by Friday.
"The winter of wind," as Anderson put it, will continue through the week with high winds sweeping across much of the state, as they have been for the past few weeks. Wind gusts reached over 80 mph in the Fort Stanton area recently, and high winds caused damage and power outages in mid-December throughout Northern New Mexico.
Porter said the combination of cold temperatures, high winds and snow, particularly in the Taos area, "doesn’t look very appealing for Friday night. I don’t know if I would stand outside in those expected conditions.”
Taos and Santa Fe are both planning outdoor celebrations on New Year's Eve to ring in 2022.
The National Weather Service will be prepared to issue winter weather warnings and advisories throughout the week as more information about the storm systems becomes available, Porter said.
