It was a typical Monday morning at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center when a swimmer sounded the alarm Feb. 17.
A man later identified as 73-year-old Paul Forster of Santa Fe was motionless at the bottom of the 50-meter pool, which is usually teeming with swimmers doing laps in the morning.
After being alerted by another swimmer in a nearby lane, lifeguard Johnny Romero, who had just taken over guard duties, immediately blew his whistle and dived in.
Romero swam to the bottom of the 8-foot section of the pool and towed Forster to the surface. Fellow lifeguards Annette Escudero and Victoria Cross-Penner, who heard Romero's long whistle blast, ran to the scene and helped pull Forster onto the deck by his wrists. They started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation before they were joined by other aquatic staff, who are all being credited with saving Forster's life.
"When you think about having someone’s life in your hands, I just can’t even fathom that, but they acted in a very professional way," the city's Parks and Recreation director, John Muñoz, said Monday. "We received outstanding feedback from [emergency medical services] technicians and from the hospital based on the work they did to give this gentleman a fighting chance for life."
Romero and his colleagues will be recognized by Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors Wednesday for what Muñoz described as their bravery and quick action.
"They saved his life," Muñoz said.
Still, questions about the near drowning remain, including how long Forster was in the water before he was rescued and why another swimmer, and not a lifeguard, noticed that Forster was in trouble.
In a statement, the city said the incident falls into the category of a "passive drowning," in which a swimmer who is a regular lap-swimmer in the pool "simply stopped and sank to the bottom.
"There was no cry for help or splashing to alert onlookers as there would be in an active drowning," the city said. "A fellow swimmer in an adjacent swim lane in the 50-meter lap pool noticed our patron had stopped swimming and called out to lifeguards."
Muñoz said Forster suffered an undisclosed "medical event" when he went under.
"The fact that our patron is alive today is testament to the training and lightning-quick response of our team," Muñoz said in a statement. "They did everything exactly right, and they did it when seconds counted. Literally seconds. We could not be more proud of our staff for working under extreme pressure and difficult circumstances to do everything to save this person’s life. We wish our patron well and hope for a quick recovery."
Efforts to reach Forster's family for comment were unsuccessful. A family friend and a source said Forster is responsive but remains hospitalized.
Muñoz said his staff, who used an automated external defibrillator and also performed CPR to revive Forster, received "lavish" praise from first responders.
"Of anyone on that scene, they knew best what the lifeguards had just accomplished," he said. "These staffers had stayed cool under extreme circumstances and relied on their training and skills to bring a man back from death."
