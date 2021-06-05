The Santa Fe Public Library will reopen its doors next month, allowing patrons to browse bookshelves and use public computers.
The Main, La Farge and Southside branches have been limited to curbside pickup for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person service will resume July 7, with all branches operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a news release.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask even if they are fully vaccinated. Library programs will be held outdoors, and meeting rooms will be closed.
The library will continue to offer curbside pickup for patrons who don't wish to come inside.
