Mayor Alan Webber’s much-discussed plan to install signs at certain city properties designating them gun-free zones will move forward after a 7-2 vote of approval Wednesday by the Santa Fe City Council.

The mayor’s resolution, which could face a legal challenge, directs city staff to post signs at several city properties — community centers, libraries and other sites at the discretion of the city manager — that say “deadly weapons are prohibited” there under state law.

The resolution relies on a section of the New Mexico Constitution that prohibits carrying deadly weapons, such as firearms, on “school premises.” It recognizes as school premises any city property where public school-sanctioned events or activities take place. Violating the law is a fourth-degree felony.

