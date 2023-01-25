Mayor Alan Webber’s much-discussed plan to install signs at certain city properties designating them gun-free zones will move forward after a 7-2 vote of approval Wednesday by the Santa Fe City Council.
The mayor’s resolution, which could face a legal challenge, directs city staff to post signs at several city properties — community centers, libraries and other sites at the discretion of the city manager — that say “deadly weapons are prohibited” there under state law.
The resolution relies on a section of the New Mexico Constitution that prohibits carrying deadly weapons, such as firearms, on “school premises.” It recognizes as school premises any city property where public school-sanctioned events or activities take place. Violating the law is a fourth-degree felony.
The vote came only days after five mass shootings in California, Iowa and Washington resulted in a total of 24 dead.
Webber declared his support for a slate of gun control measures Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is backing during the Legislature session, calling the efforts “commonsense public safety measures.”
“We have just witnessed another round of horrific killings, with more innocent people slain, and I think we are at a crossroads as a nation and as a community,” Webber said. “We have to take a stand. This is a way of making a statement and enforcing existing law.”
Councilors Lee Garcia and Chris Rivera voted against the measure, while the mayor and the other six councilors voted in support.
Garcia declared his opposition to the resolution shortly after it was introduced, citing his skepticism such signs would achieve anything.
“I believe that we need to do everything in our power to keep people safe, and I think that’s what the intention here is,” Garcia said. “I disagree that this will work. I do think this opens us up to litigation at some point, if someone contests us.”
Rivera said he decided to vote against the measure after discussing the details in committee meetings.
“Initially I supported it because all it was doing was enforcing current state law that allows for this to happen,” Rivera said. He added he later opposed the resolution due to concerns about constitutionality and enforcement.
A similar measure, passed by Albuquerque’s City Council in 2019, led to a lawsuit against Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the city. It’s scheduled to go to trial in December.
Attorney Blair Dunn, who represents the plaintiffs, New Mexico Patriots Advocacy Coalition and Pro-Gun Women, said he has been “approached by individuals” about potentially suing the city of Santa Fe after the new signs are up, but he has not been retained by anyone.
“What the city of Santa Fe is doing is just buying themselves the same lawsuit the city of Albuquerque did, with almost the exact same ordinance the city of Albuquerque passed,” Dunn told TheNew Mexican. “It’s pretty clearly against the New Mexico Constitution.”
Joshua Groseclose, president of the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association — an affiliate of the National Rifle Association — pointed to the 1986 amendment to the state constitution that says, “No municipality or county shall regulate, in any way, an incident of the right to keep and bear arms.”
“For them to be able to determine those areas as school zones based on the premise that one school event happens there a year would limit people’s rights,” Groseclose said. “The city would be breaching that ability by deeming those zones gun-free zones, and that would be infringing upon people’s rights to defend themselves in those areas.