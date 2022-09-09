ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday more than $41.5 million will be distributed from the state's new Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund over the next three years to help pay wages for 300 new officers at 29 law enforcement agencies across New Mexico.

Two local agencies won't receive a share of the initial distributions: the Santa Fe Police Department and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, wrote in an email Friday neither agency applied for this round of funding.

