ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday more than $41.5 million will be distributed from the state's new Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund over the next three years to help pay wages for 300 new officers at 29 law enforcement agencies across New Mexico.
Two local agencies won't receive a share of the initial distributions: the Santa Fe Police Department and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, wrote in an email Friday neither agency applied for this round of funding.
"They are of course welcome to apply for funding in future rounds," Sackett wrote.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he determined Friday the office was left out of the distribution due to what he called an unfair application process that began with a survey he had overlooked.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the city department is waiting until November to apply for the funds, when it plans to hire new cadets.
"We've been in touch with the Governor's Office to see what the requirements are, and we're ready to go and submit for [funds] once we do get our new cadet hires onboarded," Valdez said.
The Legislature allocated the law enforcement funding earlier this year through House Bill 68 in an effort to help fill officer vacancies and bolster public safety. HB 68 set aside $50 million to establish the recruitment fund for city and county departments and $17 million for state agencies.
Lujan Grisham said Friday at a news conference in Albuquerque she would like to see the Legislature designate another $50 million for the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund; in the meantime, the remaining $8.48 million from HB 68 is available to agencies in need.
Mendoza initially said Friday he thought his office had applied for money from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. "I can guarantee you I'm going to follow up on that," he added.
He later found the Governor's Office and Department of Public Safety had issued a survey in July to law enforcement agencies on their staffing needs, and participation was required to apply for funding.
His office receives countless surveys, Mendoza said, adding the opportunity to receive money through the program should have been tied to a formal application.
The sheriff noted only 29 agencies are receiving the first round of recruitment assistance, which is "totally disproportionate" to the needs statewide.
The sheriff's office said in July it had 15 empty jobs out of 94 full-time positions. More recently, Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said the city force, with 169 sworn positions, has a similar vacancy rate with 30 unfilled jobs.
Lujan Grisham was joined at Friday's event by Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and an assortment of law enforcement officials.
"Actions always speak louder than words; this is action," Lujan Grisham said. "These jurisdictions are represented here today. They start those recruitment efforts, that money is out the door quick, and all of that collectively … will make our communities safer."
The $41.5 million will fully fund new officers' salaries for the first year, provide 50 percent the second year and 25 percent the third year. Funding levels are based on an average officer salary of $75,000 and were awarded based on needs identified by departments in the application process.
The Albuquerque Police Department, which has 866 officers on staff, is set to receive the highest amount, $8.75 million, to fund 67 officer vacancies, according to Lujan Grisham's office. The same share has been allocated to the Las Cruces Police Department.
The Hobbs Police Department will receive the second-highest share, just under $5 million for 38 officers, while the San Juan County Sheriff's Office is granted $3.15 million for 24 deputies; the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, $2.36 million for 18 deputies; the Clovis Police Department, $1.44 million for 11 officers; and the Gallup Police Department, $1.31 million for 10 officers. The number of officers funded for all other agencies was in the single digits.
The Albuquerque department faces difficulty recruiting officers, getting them through the training academy and keeping them throughout the training period, spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. With the possibility of over 70 candidates in a December recruiting class, he added, the influx of funding would help.
"I think a lot of the attention on [officer vacancies] is already paying off, and I think this funding will help us do that — help us pay those costs" related to recruitment, Gallegos said.
Lujan Grisham highlighted the significance of funding officer vacancies across the state all at once, rather than providing funds sporadically.
"If we don't do this in a statewide effort, crime moves,"she said.
"Where you have a gap, that's where it will end up," the governor added. "We need to create a situation where New Mexico is the only state, again, in the nation that is creating a statewide effort to combat crime, to shore up law enforcement and to make sure that our communities are clear that this is a priority that, in fact, we can deliver on."