Mayor Alan Webber and three city councilors are sponsoring a significant change to a proposed committee that would address the controversial removal of a monument honoring a historical figure and other tensions stemming from the October toppling of the Plaza obelisk.
In a news release issued Tuesday night, webber and City Councilors Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, Carol Romero-Wirth and Chris Rivera said they will propose a substitute resolution to create a Culture, History, Arts, Reconciliation and Truth committee that would eliminate an appointed board and replace it with a format based on a template used in Albuquerque. That approach includes one-on-one interviews with residents, questionnaires and three roundtable meetings open to the public.
The substitute resolution is on the agenda at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
After Webber first proposed the so-called CHART committee, he faced pushback from some who questioned the process by which people would be appointed.
“It was clear that the focus had shifted to the authority of the commission — who appoints, and who is on the commission. This allows the focus to be on giving our residents the opportunity to be heard, to feel heard, and to heal,” Romero-Wirth said in the new release.
The committee is meant to be a forum to foster difficult conversations about the city's violent history, as well as contemporary political views on that past and the future of monuments after demonstrators tore down the 152-year-old obelisk.
"The focus of the CHART needs to be on people participating, being heard, and sharing their stories and experiences," Abeyta said in a statement. "Community healing is the goal. It is about understanding each other, and this resolution allows for that opportunity. The change in direction is instrumental in engaging community participation."
The proposal would require the city to contract with a facilitator to help lead the discussion. The city would then convene "community dialogue sessions" meant to "promote broader cross-cultural understanding, racial equity, healing and reconciliation and to inform decisions for statues and monuments," according to the news release.
Both Hispanic heritage groups and local Indigenous activist groups have complained about being left out of the process leading up to the vote to create the new cultural commission.
Prior to the toppling of the obelisk, a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was removed from Cathedral Park in downtown Santa Fe in June.
