A bill to beef up the state's sex offender registration policies, which would have forced deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to register in the state, will likely be on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's agenda for the upcoming session.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, a Democrat from Santa Fe, has filed a bill that would expand the requirements so that anyone who has had to register as a sex offender because of a conviction in another jurisdiction would also have to do so in New Mexico.
McQueen's motivation for the legislation was that Epstein, who owned a ranch in Santa Fe County, did not have to register when he bought his ranch in New Mexico even though he pleaded guilty to sex charges in Florida.
"The whole Epstein case is appalling," McQueen said Friday. "His New Mexico ranch is in my district. I drive by it all the time. It’s a constant reminder that he slipped through the cracks in New Mexico, and we shouldn’t let that happen."
Lujan Grisham's office said Friday the governor is likely to put the measure on her agenda for the 30-day session that starts Jan. 21.
"It’s in the mix," spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said. "We like that one."
The governor already plans to put a number of crime-related bills on her agenda, including a gun bill allowing "extreme risk protection orders," a proposal to add 60 new state police officers and a measure to extend penalties for using a firearm in the course of a felony.
Epstein died in jail in New York by a suspected suicide in August. He was being held on charges of trafficking underage girls in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005.
Although Florida officials contacted New Mexico law enforcement in 2010 about Epstein and his conviction there for soliciting a minor for prostitution, officials in this state determined he didn't have to register as a sex offender.
At the time of his death, the criminal counts against him did not include any allegations stemming from alleged incidents at Zorro Ranch or elsewhere in New Mexico.
But in a lawsuit filed in November, a 31-year-old woman identified as "Jane Doe 15" said the billionaire raped her at the ranch when she was 15 years old. Other women have also said they were ordered to have sex with Epstein or were molested by him at the ranch.
Currently, the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires people to register who have committed offenses out of state that are equivalent to offenses under New Mexico law. The law also stipulates that if a person is convicted of a sex offense elsewhere and is employed or attending school in New Mexico, that person must register as an offender here.
McQueen is proposing to strike those clauses from the law and instead add the more comprehensive requirement.
"The issue isn’t 'do you have a job' or 'are you in school,'" McQueen said. "The issue is 'are you here in the state.' "
"Someone like Jeffrey Epstein can be here in the state without having a job or being in school," he added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This is crazy thinking, playing to the proles. This whole idea of registering Sex Offenders has become a nightmare, and is being reconsidered. Listing a person essentially ends their career. Now, how are they to support themselves?? Begging??
Robbery?? That seems of no concern. Why don't we just SHOOT them??? rather than destroying them and their role in society. Crazy... I've a friend who was accused by his ex of child sex abuse, which ended his productive life. Knowing them both, I can believe she just did this to GET him. So, now what? He's to become a street person??? It seems nobody looks past punishment. Europe focuses on rehabilitation, we focus on torture. We are a very SICK nation, as this issue shows all too well.
The specific charges of what constitutes a "sex crime" varies from state to state. One law HERE should not cover ALL states. For example, would TWO underage people who got caught having sex be forced to register as "offenders" here in NM? How many in NM have been "heavy petting offenders," but were not "caught"? The proposed law, as stated in this article is way to sweeping? Epstein, yes. Juveniles, no.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.