Weeks after a state labor board recommended the city of Santa Fe pay over $520,000 to reimburse hundreds of union workers who were improperly furloughed last year, a deal is finally in the works, a union leader said Tuesday.
Gil Martinez, vice president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said the union has been in contact with the City Attorney’s Office about a potential agreement to compensate furloughed workers for lost wages amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Details are slim, but Martinez said the final point of discussion centers on how the city will handle retirement accruals. He expects union members to approve the deal. The union will have a meeting Friday to discuss the proposal, he added.
“What they are asking for, we can agree with,” Martinez said. “I don’t think there will be a problem.”
Thomas J. Griego, a hearing officer with the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board, recommended in early July the city repay $521,231 for lost wages and accruals to members of the AFSCME 3999 and a handful of employees with the Buckman Direct Diversion.
The recommendation came more than a year after AFSCME 3999 filed a complaint over the furlough plan. The union successfully argued city officials violated its contract by failing to properly notify the union of the furlough within a required time frame.
In an email, city spokesman Dave Herndon declined to comment on whether the city intends to repay union members, noting the discussions took place during executive session.
“A Governing Body vote to release privileged discussions would be required to release additional information,” Herndon wrote in an email.
The City Council discussed the recommendation during an executive session July 28, the same day the union held a rally outside City Hall.
Martinez said he believes the rally, aimed at discouraging councilors from supporting an appeal of the labor board’s decision, helped the union’s cause.
Throughout the rally, Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Roman “Tiger” Abeyta and Michael Garcia stopped to chat with union members before heading into City Hall for a council meeting.
District 1 Candidate Joe Hoback also attended the rally, holding picket signs with workers.
Martinez said he feared another year would pass without reimbursements for workers if the city attempted to appeal the labor board’s decision.
