Nine officers and a sergeant from the Santa Fe Police Department helped families buy Christmas gifts Saturday at Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event.
"It's anything the kids want and each have $100," Officer Corrine Jones said.
Ana Barraza brought her three children, Michelle, 12, Yazara, 9, and Zoey, 6, to the event. She said she was grateful to the officers for helping her buy gifts for her family.
"It's really special," she said in Spanish. "I'm just so grateful they did this for us."
