The city of Santa Fe's bonds received an AA+ rating this week from an independent agency despite recent late audits. 

The AA+ by Fitch Ratings, headquartered in New York City, means the outlook for Santa Fe's bonds is stable and the city is on solid financial footing. 

The AA+ rating – on a scale of worst-case D to best-case AAA – applies to $16.6 million in general obligation bonds, $38.8 million in senior lien gross receipts tax revenue bonds and $55.1 million in subordinate lien gross receipts tax bonds. 

