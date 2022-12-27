A Santa Fe jury awarded more than $66 million in damages last week in a case filed by a Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury on a New Mexico movie set in 2016.
The award — which includes $36 million in punitive damages — is among the largest in state history.
Plaintiff James Razo, 55, said the jury's verdict Friday was "a huge emotional relief" and would help him put the life-altering incident behind him.
"I can finally begin my healing journey," he said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Razo said he was pleased jurors had recognized the negligence of defendants Black Label Media and No Exit Film and the importance of workplace safety.
Jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday following a five-day trial before reaching a verdict, Razo's attorney Lee Hunt said.
The jury determined Razo had $24.6 million in actual damages and awarded Razo's wife, Susan Weinmuller, $6 million for her losses related to her husband's injuries, according to a special verdict form.
Jurors determined Black Label Media was 63 percent responsible for his injuries and No Exit Film was 18 percent responsible, according to a special verdict form. But Hunt said the jury also determined Razo was 19 percent responsible, which will reduce the amount of actual damages owed to him and his wife by about $6 million.
The punitive damages — $27 million levied against Black Label and $9 million against No Exit Film — are not subject to that reduction, Hunt said.
Attorneys for the California-based production companies did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Razo was hurt while working on Only the Brave — a movie about a group of elite hotshot firefighters — filmed in part at the Pajarito Ski Area near Los Alamos in 2016.
His work required the use of a mobile camera crane unit weighing about 3,000 pounds fully loaded, according to his lawsuit filed in 2019 in state District Court.
The shoot was at the top of a peak in challenging mountainous terrain, his lawsuit says.
Razo arrived at a lower staging area around 5:20 a.m., then attended a 10-minute safety meeting which addressed only the risk of live fire on the scene before being notified the crane unit was needed at the peak.
Razo asked for time to install tank treads on the unit — which would have taken about three hours — and to scout the steep route up the mountain, his lawsuit says.
But he was directed to get the camera unit immediately to the set.
Razo began to drive the unit up the slope, following an escort vehicle, but when they reached a fork in the road, no one was directing traffic. Instead of taking him on a designated route to the top, the escort led him straight up a steeper route with a loose surface, the lawsuit says.
As he proceeded up the mountain, the front end of the camera unit lost traction and starting to slide, eventually standing up on its rear wheels before tipping backward, knocking Razo unconscious and trapping him under its weight.
Razo was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital with severe spinal cord and brain injuries. He had multiple body parts damaged from crush injuries, he said Tuesday.
Since then, Razo's life has revolved almost entirely around medical recovery, Hunt said Tuesday.
He's had more than 1,000 medical appointments and nearly a dozen surgeries since, with as many still to come.
"I had to learn to walk again with extensive physical therapy," Razo said Tuesday. "And I am on my feet again."
Razo said he and his families have faced "many struggles" since the incident, "but we had a lot of faith in our legal team and the judicial system, and we wanted the opportunity to tell our story and present the facts to a jury."
Razo said safety is a problem on many movie sets.
"A safety officer should be mandatory on every production," he said. "They serve a vital purpose, and production companies need to start implementing these safety personnel on every production. It should be absolutely mandatory ... to put safety over profits. But it appears there is no oversight and no accountability, and productions continuously sweep these events under the carpet ... and point the finger at everybody else."
Hunt said the defendants have about 60 days to appeal the verdict and must post a substantial bond if they elect to do so.
If the production companies appeal and lose, Hunt said, they'll have to pay an additional 15 percent on top of the award.
Asked what safety regulations are in place to protect workers on New Mexico film sets, New Mexico Film Office spokeswoman Dolores Martinez said unions and guilds have "robust safety guidelines, protocols, training" and "conduct production set visits." She directed a reporter to contact the unions for specifics.
Hunt said the awards in the case were were among the largest in state history.
The largest is a $165 million award a Santa Fe jury made in 2015 to plaintiffs who sued FedEx after one of the company's tractor trailers slammed into a pickup on Interstate 10, killing a 22-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter and badly injuring her 19-month-old son.