James Razo, 55, was injured in 2016 while working on Only the Brave movie in 2016 when a mobile camera crane fell on him, damaging his spine.

A Santa Fe jury awarded more than $66 million in damages last week in a case filed by a Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury on a New Mexico movie set in 2016.

The award — which includes $36 million in punitive damages — is among the largest in state history.

Plaintiff James Razo, 55, said the jury's verdict Friday was "a huge emotional relief" and would help him put the life-altering incident behind him. 

