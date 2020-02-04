A Santa Fe jury deliberated for less than three hours Tuesday before finding former priest Marvin Archuleta not guilty of raping a first grader at a parochial school in Santa Cruz in the late 1980s.
Archuleta, 82, declined to comment following the jury's verdict.
"We're very pleased with the jury's verdict," Archuleta's attorney, Ryan Villa, said. "I think the evidence was clear Marvin Archuleta was in Maryland the entire time of the alleged victim's first year. There wasn't any evidence to the contrary and frankly the story just didn't add up."
Archuleta's case was the first to come out of state Attorney General Hector Balderas' ongoing investigation into claims of child sex abuse in Roman Catholic churches throughout New Mexico.
The Attorney General's Office charged him with criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and kidnapping in February 2018 after his alleged victim — now an adult — told a special agent Archuleta tied him up with a belt and raped him when he was 6 years old.
A jury of seven women and five men found the ex-priest not guilty on both counts Tuesday after a three and a half day trial.
