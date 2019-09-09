A Santa Fe judge on Monday rejected a plea deal for a man facing 44 years in prison in connection with a fatal 2018 hit-and-run after the man tried to renegotiate terms during his third plea hearing.
Under terms of a proposed plea read into the record by a state prosecutor Monday, he would have done about 20 years in prison.
“I’m not accepting your plea today, and you are going to trial,” state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told Edgar Alejandro Mendez after the defendant answered the judge’s question about whether he understood his plea agreement by asking if she might be able to help him get 16 years instead.
Mendez, 41, is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges in connection with a June 7, 2018 incident in which he is accused of rear-ending a car on Airport Road while driving a stolen truck, then veering into an oncoming Ford Explorer carrying brothers Jose Duran Rodriguez and Juan Duran Rodriguez.
Jose Duran Rodriguez — a local craftsman whose wife was pregnant at the time — died in the crash and his brother suffered serious injuries, according to a Santa Fe police affidavit.
About a week later, Mendez picked up additional charges of aggravated battery on a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer after he allegedly threw rocks at officers who were trying to speak with him, tried to run away and was shot with a stun gun three times before being subdued, according to a police report.
Mendez is in the United States illegally, according to a document in his court file, after having been removed to Mexico on six prior occasions — in 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2017.
Mendez has numerous prior criminal convictions in New Mexico, including possession of cocaine in 2005, possession of a stolen vehicle in 2005, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in 2008 and residential burglary in 2012, according to a court motion for pre-trial detention prosecutors filed in his case.
He also has a “long running and extensive campaign of concealing his identity,” the motion says, adding that criminal data bases have him listed under 16 different names, with three different dates of birth and five different Social Security numbers.
Mendez faced a maximum sentence of 21 years on the charges pending against him plus an additional 23 years of habitual offender enhancement due to his prior convictions, according to testimony at his hearing Monday.
State prosecutors had agreed to a deal that called for him to serve about 20 years instead, but something has arisen during each of his three plea hearings that has kept the deal from going through.
Sommer refused to accept the agreement at Mendez’ first plea hearing in July because she wanted proof that Mendez had been advised in writing in Spanish of the immigration consequences of his plea.
The judge rejected the plea at a second hearing later that month after Mendez starting asking questions about paperwork in his case and asked the judge for help in making sure all the evidence had been reviewed in his case.
All seemed to be going smoothly Monday afternoon when Mendez appeared at his third plea hearing, until the judge started asking him a series of routine questions regarding his understanding of his plea.
When the judge asked him “Is this your plea?” after the terms had been read into the record, Mendez answered, “Si, pero,” (yes, but) and continued in Spanish.
A court interpreter began translating his statement for the judge, saying Mendez had said… “last time around he was offering to help me with 16 years, and I was wondering if you could do anything…”
Judge Sommer cut him off then, telling him not to ask her questions about his plea in response to her questions and to communicate with her through his attorney.
Mendez responded to questions about his age and education level appropriately as the hearing continued. But when the judge again asked Mendez if the terms read into the record where the same terms he had agreed to in a signed plea agreement, Mendez failed to answered yes or no, and addressed her directly again, saying in English, “Hey, Ms. Marlowe.”
He continued in Spanish, which was translated through the interpreter, saying “What I signed was the agreement, but he said he was going to help me…”
The judge didn’t let him finish.
“Stop,” she said. “When I ask you these questions it’s not ‘Yes, but he was going to help me blah, blah, blah.’ I’m not accepting your plea. Now you have some time to get ready for trial.”