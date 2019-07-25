Santa Fe judge postpones plea hearing again in fatal hit-and-run case

For the second time this month, a Santa Fe judge on Thursday postponed a plea hearing for a man charged with vehicular homicide in the 2018 hit-and-run death of an expectant father on the city’s southwest side.
Edgar Alejandro Mendez, 41, who has a lengthy criminal history and has used various names, court records show, was facing a 20-year prison sentence when he apparently surprised his own lawyers by raising questions about paperwork and asking the judge for help in making sure all the evidence had been reviewed in his case.
District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halted the hearing, told the defendant to address issues with his attorneys and announced she would not accept a proposed plea deal Thursday.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Mendez had been expected to plead guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and other charges in connection with a June 7, 2018, incident in which he is accused of rear-ending a car on Airport Road while driving a stolen truck, then veering into an oncoming Ford Explorer carrying brothers Jose Duran Rodriguez and Juan Duran Rodriguez.
Jose Duran Rodriguez, a local craftsman, died in the crash, and his brother suffered injuries, including broken bones, according to a Santa Fe police affidavit. Police who arrested Mendez about a week later said he had thrown rocks at officers, tried to run away and was shot with a stun gun three times before he was subdued.
Mendez on July 9 had been poised to accept the same plea deal when the judge told defense attorneys at that hearing she wouldn’t accept the agreement without written proof that Mendez, a Mexican national, had been advised in Spanish in writing of the immigration consequences of his plea.
According to a document in his court file, Mendez is in the United States illegally after having been removed to Mexico on six prior occasions — in 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2017.
Mendez at the July 9 hearing had begged the judge to accept his plea, saying: “I don’t really need to talk to any more lawyers. I just wanted to be sentenced today.”
At Thursday’s hearing, one of his attorneys read a letter from a local immigration lawyer that said the plea would have no immediate effect on Mendez’s status because he already is permanently barred from applying for a work or tourist visa after having been deported and then reentering the country illegally multiple times.
But pleading guilty to a crime of “mortal turpitude,” such as vehicular homicide, could prevent Mendez from applying for other types of legal entry in the future, including humanitarian asylum, except under a provision relating to torture.
After the letter was read, Mendez told the judge, “I would like to tell you something. I know a little bit about the state’s laws and I love this country, as well. I was in jail on this case already for 13 months and I never received any paperwork as to what charges the [district attorney] had against me.”
Mendez also said arresting officers never told him he was being arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
“Are you saying you aren’t knowledgeable about this plea?” the judge asked.
“No, I knew about the agreement,” Mendez said, then added that his attorneys didn’t want to listen to police recordings of his arrest and said he needed the judge’s help making sure all evidence came out in the case.
“I want to apologize,” he continued, “but if there is any way you can help me because it’s a lot of time that they are giving me.”
The judge cut Mendez short before postponing the hearing.
Defense attorneys Sam P. Ruyle and Shelby R. Bradley seemed taken aback at Mendez’s statements to the court. Bradley said after the hearing it was the first time Mendez had expressed these concerns, but he said it was “natural for a man staring down the barrel of 20 years” to “get cold feet.”
Both lawyers said Mendez had a right to seek more evidence in the case.
District Attorney Marco Serna’s office did not respond to a message seeking comment following the hearing.
According to a motion the state had filed for pretrial detention, Mendez has numerous prior criminal convictions in New Mexico, including possession of cocaine in 2005, possession of a stolen vehicle in 2005, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in 2008 and residential burglary in 2012.
He also has a “long running and extensive campaign of concealing his identity,” the motion says, adding that criminal data bases have him listed under 16 different names, with three different dates of birth and five different Social Security numbers.
Jose Duran Rodriguez, the victim who died in the 2018 crash, also was a native of Mexico. He had immigrated to the United States in his teens, co-workers said at the time of his death, and had become a legal resident and had recently applied for citizenship.
His widow, who was five months pregnant at the time of his death, collapsed at a courtroom podium at the July 9 hearing while testifying about the effects her husband’s death had on her.
“Out of nowhere I ended up with three kids, with no family, with no money,” she said, “… without even a dream.”