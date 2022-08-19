A state District Court judge in Santa Fe has issued an order barring an Edgewood teenager suspected of threatening to shoot up a school from possessing firearms for the next year under New Mexico's infrequently used Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Act. 

Judge Shannon Bulman issued the order against 17-year-old Emma Haviland, also known as Tom Haviland, who was arrested in June after being accused of posting a school shooting threat on the social media platform Yik Yak.

The social media platform is steeped in anonymity. Users can make public posts, which are visible to those within a 5-mile radius, without any profile information being listed.

Popular in the Community