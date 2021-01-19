State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington has denied a convicted murderer's request for release due to the inmate's concerns about COVID-19.
The judge on Tuesday sided with Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols, who argued Arthur Anaya's request for release amid a COVID-19 outbreak in prisons was part of his effort to mount a fourth challenge to his two murder convictions after previous petitions were denied.
Anaya, 63, was convicted in 2013 of fatally shooting Theresa Vigil, 51, and Austin Urban, 16, in 2012 during a dispute over $100 in unpaid rent.
Anaya was Vigil's landlord.
Anaya, who is serving two life sentences for the deaths, spent years in a mental health facility and was convicted of attempting to kill his sister in the early 2000s, according to previous reports in The New Mexican.
Public defender Jasmine Solomon — appointed to represent Anaya on his self-filed motion for release — made brief remarks before ceding the floor to Anaya to argue his petition, which she said she had not been able to discuss with him ahead of the hearing.
"I'm innocent of my charges," Anaya told the court. "All the evidence is there … however, I was taken advantage of because of my lack of knowledge … and convicted unfairly. I don't need to say any more except that the proof is right there."
Nichols argued Anaya hadn't presented any new evidence to support his claim and said he was seeking relief under New Mexico Supreme Court orders related to COVID-19 that didn't apply in his case.
Blake said survivors of Anaya's victims had contacted the District Attorney's Office and said "they don't feel safe if [Anaya] is released, for good reason."
Ellington agreed Anaya's petition was "yet another habeas petition filed under the guise of request for release." He directed Anaya to consult with Solomon about the proper format for future petitions to the court.
