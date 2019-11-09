Santa Fe jail guard admits using meth, resigns

A corrections officer accused of bringing methamphetamine to work at the Santa Fe County jail has resigned, a county spokeswoman said Saturday.
Cohen Mangin, who served as a lieutenant, told investigators the drug helped him stay awake while working long shifts.
Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mangin, 27, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into places of imprisonment, according to a criminal complaint.
Authorities say another officer found a plastic baggie on the ground near the jail’s entrance Thursday night. The baggie contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Surveillance footage showed that the baggie fell out of Mangin’s pocket earlier that night as he walked from the parking lot to the jail.
When investigators questioned him about the methamphetamine, Mangin denied knowing anything about it. But he later admitted the drugs were his, according to court documents.
He told investigators he began using meth about two months ago because of “personal issues.”
Mangin was arraigned Friday and released on a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
