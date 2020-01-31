In the 2020 MovieMaker’s Best Places to Live and Work list released Friday, the publication ranked Albuquerque No. 1 among big cities and Santa Fe No. 3 among little cities. The one caveat is the list left off Los Angeles and New York.
“It’s not that they aren’t great places to live and work as a moviemaker — everyone knows that they are, and that’s exactly the problem,” MovieMaker wrote. “We’d rather tell you about an undiscovered cinematic mecca you haven’t considered before.”
New Mexico has become a Hollywood darling, with Netflix last year buying half the state’s sound stages (Albuquerque Studios) and NBCUniversal renovating an Albuquerque warehouse as a studio.
“It’s a combination of great cultural opportunities and a cost of living that is nowhere near as high as L.A. or New York,” MovieMaker Editor in Chief Tim Molloy told the New Mexican. “You don’t have to live in New York or L.A. to have a rich cultural life and a thriving career.”
Santa Fe, with Garson Studios, Santa Fe Studios, Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch and other smaller film operations, has made MovieMaker’s Top 5 best small city list for five years running. Savannah, Ga., was rated No. 1 and New Orleans No. 2
Among big cities, Albuquerque repeats as No. 1 from last year and was ranked No. 6 in 2018, Molloy said.
“New Mexico has incredible beauty and incredible range of locales that can double for Vermont or Texas or even L.A.,” Molloy said.
Chicago was rated No. 2 and Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada was No. 3 in 2019.
MovieMaker noted that New Mexico offers up to 50 percent wage reimbursement for on-the-job training and doubled the limit of its 25 to 30 percent tax credit increase to $110 million in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first year in office.
“These top rankings are testament to our governor who has made film and television a key priority to diversify the state economy, the professionals who work on the sets, the vendors and business owners who support this industry and everyone in New Mexico who helps it flourish,” state Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement.
MovieMaker compiled the lists through extensive questionnaires, research, visiting most of the locations and considering the film culture, tax breaks and standard of living in the cities.
“Not only do we have top notch local crew, talent and incentive program, we are very accessible and you just do not find that combination everywhere,” said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, film liaison for the Santa Fe Film Office. “Bottom line, productions just like being in Santa Fe.”
MovieMaker wrote in its listing for Santa Fe: “There are many reasons Santa Fe has been in our Top 5 for five years running: stunning natural beauty and light, a proactive film office quick to point out New Mexico tax incentives, and a mix of cowboy hospitality and high-culture institutions like the Santa Fe Opera and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. ... And Santa Fe isn’t the worst place for waiting around during production delays, given its whitewater rafting, horseback riding, mountain biking, galleries, museums, and hot springs. You can shoot your project very efficiently in New Mexico. But you may also want to take your sweet time.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.