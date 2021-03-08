Authorities searching for a Tennessee man charged with kidnapping his teenage daughter have released a list of places in Santa Fe where he has gone, and implored anyone who may have seen him to come forward.
Tennessee officials announced last week the search for John Westbrook — who is accused of taking his 17-year-old daughter Daphne from Chattanooga in October 2019 and holding her against her will — and appears focused on locations in New Mexico and Colorado.
Tips have been reported in Denver but not in Santa Fe. Officials with the District Attorney’s Office in Hamilton County, Tenn., which is leading the search, said Monday they “haven’t heard from anyone — not a soul” who might have spotted John Westbrook in Santa Fe.
The agency has said Daphne Westbrook is at great risk and has little access to a computer or cellphone.
Meanwhile, District Attorney Neal Pinkston, who is based in Chattanooga, said there is evidence Westbrook was at the following Santa Fe locations in January and February:
Wells Fargo at 4384 Rodeo Road. Walmart at 3251 Cerrillos Road. Smith’s grocery at 2110 S. Pacheco St. Giant convenience store at 2691 Sawmill Road. Valero Gas or Allsup’s convenience store at 1899 St. Michael’s Drive. Near the Subway at 2801 Rodeo Road. Whole Foods at 753 Cerrillos Road. Melydia Clewell, chief of staff at the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, said last week officials believe the teen left willingly with her father but has since been unable to leave and likely is not receiving medication for a mental health condition.
“We believe that she is being kept intoxicated to prevent her from leaving,” Clewell said last week.
On Monday, Clewell said investigators have evidence Westbrook was residing in Santa Fe in 2020 and at least the first few weeks of 2021.
Investigators suspect he was renting a property in the city on an informal basis, as he would have been unable to provide financial information or pass a background check, Pinkston said.
“Ideally, we would be able to hear from someone who rented to him,” Clewell said. “This would be somebody, a little mom and pop or whoever, that’s not going to be as thorough.”
The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe, which is aiding in the effort to Daphne Westbrook, declined to provide further information.
