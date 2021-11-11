The fall leaves have been as bright gold as they could get for the Santa Fe Institute, perched just above Hyde Park Road as it rises out of Santa Fe.
Research at the institute was instrumental to the latest winner of the Nobel Prize in physics, announced in September.
To top that, the organization on Tuesday announced a massive $50 million gift from Bill Miller, the Baltimore investor famous for beating the Standard & Poor’s 500 for a record 15 consecutive years in the 1990s until 2005.
Miller’s gift is the largest since the institute’s founding in 1984, eclipsing a $10 million high by several donors, including Miller, who has now given nearly $80 million to the Santa Fe Institute, said its president, David Krakauer.
Miller, who says he has a deep passion for complex problem-solving done at the institute, has been integrally involved with the organization since 1991, nearly as a quasi-staffer. He served on the organization’s board of trustees since 1995 and as its chairman from 2005 to 2009.
Upon stepping down as chairman, Miller was declared the institute’s only “life trustee.”
SFI will put $35 million into its “research investment dollars,” doubling the $30 million in place now. Fifteen million will be used to complete the institute’s second campus in Tesuque, Krakauer said.
SFI’s annual budget averages $10 million, including use of some research investment dollars each year, he said.
The institute has about 150 residents and external faculty with 13 considered resident faculty. Part of the Miller gift will be used to bring on five to 10 new faculty over the next five years.
The Miller gift allows SFI to support more “very high-risk projects not funded by the National Institutes of Health — yet — and the National Science Foundation — yet,” Krakauer said.
The Santa Fe Institute specializes in originating complex ideas before they enter the research and development phase.
Regarding the recent Nobel Prize in physics, SFI originally described the problem that Nobel Laureate Giorgio Parisi solved — and SFI developed the model Parisi used to solve the problem with physical models for complex systems, Krakauer said.
“We pioneered the whole field of network science that enabled network-based companies like Google and Facebook,” Krakauer said, citing a second notable SFI achievement. The institute also developed agent-based modeling now used for large-scale modeling for epidemics, he said.
“Our tagline is, we search for order in the complexities of the evolving world,” Krakauer said. “Can we understand how the living planet works?”
Krakauer was on the SFI faculty and then a vice president from 2003 to 2013. Miller played an instrumental role in bringing Krakauer back as the institute’s president in 2016.
“We’ve been discussing this [$50 million gift] since I came back,” Krakauer said.
Miller was not available for comment, his publicist Liz Goodier said.
“My long affiliation with SFI has been among the most rewarding of my life, both personally and professionally,” Miller said in a news release. “SFI scientists have been and remain at the forefront of the most exciting and important scientific problems and challenges we face. I am delighted to be able to contribute to the critically important work SFI is engaged in.”
Krakauer said Miller spends a few weeks every year in Santa Fe. Miller originated SFI research into human limits, bringing in psychologists, Olympic athletes and Navy SEALs.
“Bill, as a thinker, is interested in how to understand the complexities of reality,” Krakauer said.
Miller, 71, has been in the investment business for 40 years, gaining high renown at Legg Mason Capital Management, which he co-founded, and then heading Miller Value Partners since 1999. In October, he announced he was writing his last quarterly letter to investors, one he has penned for 30 years.
But big thinking has been as much in the forefront of Miller’s life as big money. In 2018, he donated $75 million to the philosophy department at Johns Hopkins University, believed to be the largest donation to any university philosophy department, just as the $50 million to the Santa Fe Institute is believed to be the largest to support the science of complex systems.
“I attribute much of my business success to the analytical training and habits of mind that were developed when I was a graduate student at Johns Hopkins,” Miller said at the time of the donation to the university.
