Santa Fe Institute plans to donate Epstein money

The Santa Fe Institute is trying to figure out what to do about a $25,000 donation billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein gave the 35-year-old research center after his release from jail in Florida, where he took a plea deal more than a decade ago on charges of soliciting a minor.
Leaders of the organization plan to donate the $25,000 “to an appropriate charity that would help victims of sexual violence, abuse or trafficking,” institute spokeswoman Jenna Marshall told The New Mexican on Monday. But they have to examine legal issues surrounding contributions from one nonprofit 501(c)(3) group to another.
The institute’s board of trustees plans to discuss the matter in November, Marshall said.
That contribution — made in 2010 and earmarked for research by Murray Gell-Mann, a friend of Epstein’s and one of the institute’s founders — is only a fraction of the total amount of donations the think tank received from Epstein, 66, who died by suicide in a New York City jail cell last month as he awaited trial on charges of trafficking dozens of girls for sex.
“A review of our funding reveals the Santa Fe Institute received $250,000 in donations from sources related to Jeffrey Epstein prior to 2007,” Marshall told the online news organization BuzzFeed in August.
The distinction “prior to 2007” is significant because that was before Epstein — in a plea bargain that’s been called shockingly lenient — admitted guilt in a Florida state court to two counts of procuring a girl under 18 for prostitution. He spent 13 months in jail.
He could have faced life in prison on federal child sex-trafficking charges. But federal prosecutors, in a secret deal in 2008, agreed not to pursue the case if Epstein pleaded guilty to the lesser state charges.
Accusers in the federal case, who sued the U.S. Justice Department over the controversial plea negotiations, suffered a setback Monday in their case when a federal judge in Florida ruled they were not entitled to compensation from the Justice Department, even though prosecutors violated their rights by not notifying them about the deal.
Marshall told BuzzFeed the 2010 contribution to the Santa Fe Institute “prompted our leadership to decide not to accept any additional funds from Mr. Epstein or related sources.” She said the fact that the money was designated for Gell-Mann’s research violated the think tank’s policy that “no donor will ever have any say over the substance or direction of SFI research.”
On Monday, Marshall said, “It was wrong for SFI to accept those funds at the time, and I’ve been told that the 2010 donation prompted the leadership [which was different in 2010] to meet and decide to accept no further funds from Epstein.”
Gell-Mann, who died in May, mentioned Epstein in the preface of his 1994 book The Quark and the Jaguar, Adventures in the Simple and the Complex. “Support of my work through donations to SFI by Jeffrey Epstein and by [others] is also gratefully acknowledged,” Gell-Mann wrote.
Epstein, who owned large residences in Florida, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, also owned the massive Zorro Ranch near Stanley in southern Santa Fe County.
In July, the New York Times reported Epstein had told scientists and others he wanted to use his New Mexico property as a “baby ranch,” where he would impregnate women and spread his DNA. It’s not known whether Epstein actually impregnated any women or girls at the ranch.
The Santa Fe Institute isn’t the only research institution that benefited from Epstein’s money following his criminal conviction. On Monday, the online publication Axios published a story showing how Joscha Bach, a cognitive scientist at Harvard, was funded indirectly by Epstein in 2014 through $100,000 routed through the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Before his conviction, Epstein donated about $8.9 million to Harvard between 1998 and 2007.
Martin Nowak, a mathematical biologist at Harvard, also was connected with Epstein. In 2014, the web page for Nowak’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, which is now deleted, said Epstein “is actively involved” in the program “and regularly participates in lectures and academic events.”
Earlier this month, Joichi Ito, director of the MIT Media Lab — who solicited money for Bach — resigned after admitting he took $525,000 from Epstein for the lab, as well as more than $1 million for his own investment funds.
Seth Lloyd, an MIT professor as well as an an adjunct faculty member at the Santa Fe Institute for more than 30 years, took grants from Epstein as recently as 2017. In August, he published an apology to Epstein’s victims.
“These were professional as well as moral failings,” Lloyd wrote. “… By continuing to participate in discussions he had with me and other scientists and by accepting his donations, I helped Mr. Epstein protect his reputation, and I disempowered his victims. I should have focused on them instead of him.”
Lloyd said he’s “committed financial resources to aid you and other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking and will work assiduously to help make your voices heard.”
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.